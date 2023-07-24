Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 57,917 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $453.80 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.11 and its 200-day moving average is $386.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

