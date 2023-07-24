Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 669 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $117.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

