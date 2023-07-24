Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

