Brokerages Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTO. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.3 %

CTO stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 million, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -447.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 501,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 25.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

