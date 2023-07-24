Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $16.57

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 445,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 644,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

