Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) PT at C$1.35

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWM. CSFB decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %

TWM opened at C$1.00 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$424.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of C$614.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$685.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0099844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.