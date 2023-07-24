Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-$5.11 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $241.27. 2,003,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,995. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 171.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $97,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.