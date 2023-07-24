Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.27. 1,987,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,123. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.30.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

