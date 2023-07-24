Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) a C$6.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.26.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE BTE opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.05.

Insider Activity

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.8207024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 12,600 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,274.00. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.