Canaccord Genuity Group Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on NA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.71.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE NA traded up C$0.91 on Monday, hitting C$102.31. 337,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,664. The company has a market cap of C$34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.80.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
