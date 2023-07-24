Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNI opened at $118.55 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

