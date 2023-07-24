Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CSFB from C$40.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.71.

TSE CU traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$34.09. 187,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,983. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

