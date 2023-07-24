Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $295.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $756.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

