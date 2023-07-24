Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 158,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 503,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $16.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

