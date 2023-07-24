Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

