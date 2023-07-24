Casper (CSPR) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Casper has a total market cap of $442.11 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,884,736,279 coins and its circulating supply is 11,194,221,171 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,882,691,687 with 11,192,295,372 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04059247 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,655,641.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

