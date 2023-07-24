CAVA Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAVA) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

CAVA Group’s (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 25th. CAVA Group had issued 14,444,444 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $317,777,768 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During CAVA Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CAVA stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAVA Group stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

