CCLA Investment Management Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $97.67. 2,565,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,243,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $506.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

