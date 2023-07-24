CCLA Investment Management Buys 12,435 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $901.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $819.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $371.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

