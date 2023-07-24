CCLA Investment Management Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

TXN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.51. 836,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

