CCLA Investment Management Sells 25,183 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CCLA Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,183 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $115,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SYK traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $295.63. 110,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,284. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $198.57 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

