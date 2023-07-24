Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.70.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

