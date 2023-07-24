CEEK VR Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.61 million and $5.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,124.04 or 1.00053248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05179616 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $7,597,477.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

