Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

