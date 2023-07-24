Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

HP stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

