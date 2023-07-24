Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 155 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.