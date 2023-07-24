Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,007,521. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $208,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 415,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

