Chellitcoin (CHLT) One Day Volume Reaches $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

