Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,759,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

