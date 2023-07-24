China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

CYYHF stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.05.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

