China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
CYYHF stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.05.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Yongda Automobiles Services
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.