CIBC Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$58.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,631. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$68.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.58 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.0695971 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

