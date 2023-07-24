CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$191.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.80.

TSE:WSP opened at C$179.40 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$143.66 and a 1 year high of C$182.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$173.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$173.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.6296707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

