CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$191.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$187.80.
WSP Global Stock Performance
TSE:WSP opened at C$179.40 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$143.66 and a 1 year high of C$182.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$173.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$173.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.