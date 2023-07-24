Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.91. 3,865,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,074. The firm has a market cap of $215.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

