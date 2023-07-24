Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679,670. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.