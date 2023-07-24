CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 24580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.82 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 145.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. Research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.