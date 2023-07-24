Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($75.28) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

