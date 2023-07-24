Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires 544 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

