Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $172.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

