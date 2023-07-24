Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $110.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

