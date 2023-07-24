Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $91.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

