Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

