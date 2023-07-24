Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $233.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

