Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New $687,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

