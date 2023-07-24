Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Purchases 2,931 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

