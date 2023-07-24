Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $189.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

