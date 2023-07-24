Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $68.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

