Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by True Capital Management

True Capital Management lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,792 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 2.4% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. True Capital Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

