Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. 1,661,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,973,582. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

