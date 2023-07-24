Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 1,928,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,973,582. The company has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.