Community Health Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 call options.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 193,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,658. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

